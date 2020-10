WLBCland hospitals update. The Monday 9 a.m. IUBMH update showed 43 positive inpatient cases – up from 38 the day prior – with 14 inpatient tests pending – there were 46 pending Sunday, so most of those came back negative. Neil Gifford shared that there is some capacity for ICU beds, but that changes “hour by hour,” and they are “working with other IU Health hospitals for transfer plans” if necessary. Please consider seeking treatment before going to Emergency Room whenever possible.