“Build a Dream” with coffee in Muncie, IN

Rosebud Coffee House is bringing a boost of energy to the 8twelve Coalition Neighborhood this Fall. Tiara Hicks, is using a Muncie Industrial Revolving Loan Fund (MIRLF) loan to make her dream possible, and the City of Muncie is proud to help! The Fund will be used to help cover the overall startup cost of her business to include purchasing equipment, modify the existing drive-thru for customers, and provide a face-lift to the location she plans to occupy at 1805 S Hoyt. Mayor Ridenour said on Facebook, “This is just another great example of how our City can help enable residents to build a dream.”