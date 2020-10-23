Friday, 10/23/2020 Woof Boom Morning News

As we reported earlier, two VIP’s were on campus this week at Ball State

President Mearns was referring to our Steve Lindell’s feelings, after hearing of the visit only AFTER it had occurred!

Best of luck to area high school teams this weekend – among other sports, football sectionals begin tonight, and volleyball Regionals are Saturday.

The CDC has changed the amount of time it takes for someone to be considered a “close contact” of a person with COVID-19. Previous language defined it as someone who spent at least 15 minutes within 6 feet of a person with a confirmed case. The CDC now defines it as someone who was within 6 feet of an infected person for a total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period. Also yesterday, several studies released showed the mortality rate for hospitalized patients has been greatly reduced.

Over the last two months, more than 200 non-profit organizations and businesses partnered with Ball State University to maintain healthy and safe environments for all employees, customers, volunteers, and guests. The Cardinals Care Partner program is part of the University’s Cardinals Care campaign to promote Ball State’s enduring value of social responsibility during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is encouraged among organizations and businesses that provide voluntary entertainment, dining, retail, leisure, and other services to Ball State students, faculty, and/or staff.

Just weeks after it announced it would be bought by an Illinois company, Monarch Beverage, a beer distributor based in Indianapolis says it will be laying off over 600 people in December.

Tree planning in Muncie

That’s Mayor Ridenour from a social media post earlier this week. Hear the entire briefing this weekend on This Week in Delaware County.

COVID tip: vitamin D has been shown to help you avoid the sickness, or greatly reduce the impact of it.

Yesterday in the WLBC Zoom Room, our Steve Lindell asked President Geoff Mearns for the status of student and staff COVID rates, as compared to the County

Ryan Kerrigan’s team might stick with their name. The New York Post reported yesterday that the Washington Football Team might retain that name for at least another season. Controversy erupted during the off season of the name “Redskins,” and after Fed Ex – the name sponsor of their stadium – stepped in, the name was quickly changed.

Teams of volunteers plan to plant 300 trees in Pendleton on Saturday as part of the town’s recovery from a tornado that struck on Memorial Day 2019. There’s still room for teams of volunteers to help at the park. Get with the South Madison Community Foundation Facebook page for info.

Operation Gratitude is committed to continuing to give back in meaningful ways to those who serve. The Halloween Candy Give-Back Program has been connecting communities with their Military and First Responder Heroes each fall since 2007. Candy and handwritten thank you letters for deployed Service Members, Veterans, and First Responders will be collected at Dr. Gregg Horstmeyer’s Dental Office at 2038 Broadway, Anderson, IN. on November 2,3 and 4. Children can bring their unopened candy to his office, have it weighed and receive money for it. For every pound of candy, Dr. Horstmeyer will pay you $1.00 per pound – limit 5 pounds per family

What is it really like to be an officer of the law? Alex Stone from ABC news recently attended L.A. Sheriffs Training. Listen closely

This training shows, unless you are an officer, you’ll likely never really know what it’s like to protect and serve.