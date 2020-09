In an effort to help educate and encourage young people to vote in the 2020 election, the YMCA is hosting a Youth Voter Block Party on Friday September 25, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the YMCA downtown parking lot, 500 S Mulberry St. Local and state candidates will be available to answer questions, and there will be an opportunity for young voters to interact with candidates. They’re asking attendees to wear a mask and social distance.