Friday, 9/25/2020 Woof Boom Morning Briefs

Voting irregularities, already. This week, word from various areas of unwelcome and not-requested mail in ballots in mailboxes – it’s being investigated. If you did not request an absentee ballot, you should ignore. Indiana voters will still have the option of turning to the courts if they run into trouble at the polling place on Election Day

More now on the impact of the grants announced last week as the Ball State Trustees meeting. President Mearns told our Steve Lindell in the WLBC Zoom Room yesterday, the positive impacts of the gifts will have impacts for students, staff, and the community

The local job market appears to be bouncing back from the seismic downturn brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, according to an analysis of labor market metrics by a national software company, and the Herald Bulletin. ThinkWhy, a Dallas-based firm specializing in data pertaining to labor conditions across the country, found that Indianapolis ranks No. 2 among the nation’s largest metro areas as returning to pre-pandemic employment levels. The analysis found that, as of the end of August, the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metro statistical area, or MSA, had an employment level of 96.4% of its February total.

The coronavirus pandemic has offered a chance for a once struggling Indy company to flourish. Kurt Darling reports

The kick off day for Muncie Children Museum’s Day of Play is tomorrow! Ashlee Anderson from earlier this week on WLBC

Yesterday, Indiana Senator Mike Braun passed a Senate resolution in support of the Pledge of Allegiance, and recited Vincennes, Indiana native Red Skelton’s famous “Pledge of Allegiance” speech on the Senate floor.

WLBC is supporting Muncie, by hosting tomorrow’s Yard Sale on our grounds outside the Radio station! Set up starts at 8 a.m., and it runs from 9 – 2 p.m. – small fees for individuals and businesses, benefiting the group. Info and sign up on Facebook @ @MuncieSouthsideNeighborhood.

Another big MAC meeting today. The Conference Presidents have met twice in the past week, and BSU’s President says they are scheduled again today. While much is being considered about the safety of all involved, he also states

Geoff Mearns told our Steve Lindell yesterday in the WLBC Zoom Room, that frequent and prompt results of testing is one of the more important factors.

It might be dry where you live, but it’s really dry in some parts of the state

The week might be nearly over, but we wanted you to know that Governor Eric Holcomb has declared September 20 – 26 Small Business Week in Indiana.

For a second year, United Way of Madison County will kick off its annual campaign effort with a virtual kickoff on Oct. 1. This year’s virtual kickoff, United We Rise Day, will begin at noon and run through noon on Oct. 2. A new highlight of the day will be the organization’s first live streamed Flyover Tour, which will start at 3 p.m. on Oct. 1 and can be viewed on the organization’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Walmart is announcing plans to build a new e-commerce fulfillment center in Hancock County and create up to 1,000 new jobs by 2025.

They could have acted differently. Kurt Darling reports on what Mayor Joe Hogsett is saying about the riots that happened back in May

In an effort to help educate and encourage young people to vote in the 2020 election, the YMCA is hosting a Youth Voter Block Party TODAY, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the YMCA downtown parking lot, 500 S Mulberry Street. Local and state candidates will be available to answer questions, and there will be an opportunity for young voters to interact with candidates. Everyone is welcome. Please wear your mask and be aware of social distancing.

Florida prosecutors are dropping charges of soliciting prostitution against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, according to court papers filed Thursday.

