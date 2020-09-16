Wednesday, 9/16/2020 Woof Boom Morning Briefs

The two game winning streak will have to wait – As WLBC told you first, yesterday afternoon, two Muncie Central football games have been cancelled due to a positive case of COVID-19 for a Central High School football player. This Friday’s game at Arsenal, and the September 25 home game against Lafayette Harrison have both been cancelled. Barring any additional positive cases, the team will resume practice Sept. 24 and play its next game October 2 against Marion.

Yesterday morning, Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour went to social media to address the public – in just over 9 and a half minutes, he spend very little time on this week’s City Council Meeting, during which the 2021 budget was discussed for the first time in public. In a 7am WLBC Zoom Room interview today, discussion will include much about that meeting – you’ll be able to replay that video after 7:30 a.m. on the WLBC Newscenter Facebook Page.

Notre Dame has begun testing football players daily for coronavirus. Head Coach Brian Kelly said the team and the school both want to be vigilant. Two players tested positive and two more are being quarantined because of contact tracing. Neither of those players played in Saturday’s season opener.

Noblesville Schools broke ground yesterday on a new community stadium that will host Noblesville High School (NHS) football, band, track and other activities. The facility, located off of Field Drive behind NHS, will provide 50% more seating than the current stadium and is expected to open for track in the spring of 2021, and for football and band in the fall of 2022.

U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) yesterday joined President Donald Trump for a ceremony at the White House marking the official signing of the historic peace agreements. “These agreements mark a historic step forward toward peace and stability in the Middle East,” said Senator Young. A member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Senator Young is leading a Senate resolution praising the historic agreements.

ATTN Anderson University CLASS OF 2020 GRADUATES If you haven’t checked already, an email was sent to you all regarding important Commencement details. As stated before, the celebration will be on Sunday, October 18 at 1:30 p.m. Please check your email or visit http://anderson.edu/commencement.

Second Harvest Food Bank Tailgate Food Distribution events this week include: today in Portland at 10 a.m., and then at 1 p.m. in North Manchester. Thursday is the Muncie Mall 10 a.m. weekly event, as well as the Blackford County Fairgrounds at the same time. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. More information and resources for local food pantries in your area, visit our website, www.CureHunger.org.

Fellowship of Christian Athletes of East Central Indiana has been approved for a crowd size variance for FIELDS OF FAITH 2020! The event will take place Wednesday, September 30th on the Shawnee Heights softball/football Field, Muncie. Gates open at 6:15 p.m. Music begins at 6:40. Program begins at 7:00. Attendance will be limited. Pre-registration is required, so register today! www.ecinfca.org.

Did you know: Poll workers earn up to $150 for their service, depending on the county. To sign-up, please contact your County Election Administrator or your local party representative (Democrat or Republican).