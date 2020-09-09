Wednesday, 9/09/2020 Woof Boom Briefs

The new Health Professions Building at Ball State University has earned a LEED Gold certification from the U.S. Green Building Council, affirming the University’s commitment toward sustainable construction and environmental best practices.The Health Professions Building is the seventh structure on the Ball State campus to earn LEED Gold certification.

Indiana State Police are investigating the death of a man outside a Henry County commissioner’s home. About 7:45 p.m. Monday, emergency dispatchers received a call about a “possibly deceased male” in the yard of a home in the 1400 block of North Kennard Road. Henry County sheriff’s deputies arrived about 7:50 p.m. and summoned Indiana State Police investigators. The deceased man’s name was not released pending “positive identification” and “until an autopsy is conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

According to a report filed September 2, 2020, by the State Board of Accounts, an investigation was conducted into records dated January 1, 2018 through April 24, 2020, regarding actions of Muncie Sanitary District Officials. The State Board of Accounts is requesting that over $65,000 be returned from incorrect payments made to the district’s former administrator. A link to the full 25 page report can be found here.

In other Sanitary District news, Tuesday afternoon, Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour announced his appointment of Tonya Brothers-Bridge to the Muncie Sanitary District Board. After Mike Cline’s resignation from the board was finalized at the August 26, 2020 MSD Board meeting, a vacancy became available for a new Mayoral appointment. The Board will welcome Tonya Brothers-Bridge at their next meeting on September 9, 2020.

After closing their doors in March during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic shutdown, Muncie Public Library branches reopened to the public yesterday. Kennedy Library and Maring-Hunt Library is now open daily, 1-5 p.m. Connection Corner and Carnegie Library will be open by appointment only.

PrimeTrust Federal Credit Union has announced that Kim Rattray has been promoted to the position of President and CEO. She succeeds Jeff Sikora who retired, after leading the organization for the past 14 years.

Solarize Indiana, a grassroots community group, will sponsor a Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, to inform area residents and business owners how they can add solar panels on their homes or businesses before there is no longer a federal tax credit.

The Zoom meeting will involve a 30-minute presentation followed by an hour for questions and answers. There is no charge to attend the Zoom meeting.

Prior registration is required. The Zoom link for registration can be found at https://www.facebook.com/solarizeECI

Due to COVID-19, the October ArtsWalk in downtown Muncie will be very different this year. YART will not be joining Artswalk, however space is available for anyone who would like to set up and sell artwork. Please contact Cheryl Crowder at the Muncie Downtown Development Partnership if you are interested in participating.

The Delaware County Health Department presented its Golden Mask award to two more businesses for exemplary efforts in fighting the spread of the coronavirus. The awards went to BE’s Beauty Supply Store and Vera Mae’s Bistro in downtown Muncie.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will provide his weekly COVID-19 update at 2:30pm today. You can view the update live on the Governors Facebook page and other outlets.

Anderson University will host a Black Lives Matter lecture series from September 10 – October 5. The series seeks to provide a clear understanding of the BLM movement, the foundations of white supremacy, the history of African-American social protest, training in microaggressions, and produce engagement and action that can create a more just society. Visit the homepage of Anderson.edu for more information and zoom links.

Ball State University has created a new Arts and Cultural Events webpage, to provide updates on events that will take place this Fall. The health and safety of the University community and campus visitors are Ball State’s top priorities. Ball State’s commitment to safety means that some events will be conducted virtually, some events will occur outdoors, and some in-person events will be limited in attendance to comply with proper physical distancing guidelines.

The new webpage includes art exhibitions, concerts, planetarium shows, speakers, theatrical performances, and more. Visit the new webpage at bsu.edu/artscalendar.