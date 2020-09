Like many other in-person events, this year, the 6th Annual Ride for the Mounds is changing course. The event to benefit the proposed Mounds Greenway will take place virtually this year, with cyclists invited to ride on their own between Saturday, Sept. 12 and Sept. 27, according to a release from the Hoosier Environmental Council. The Star Press reports riders are invited to share posts on social media and show support for local businesses and organizations over that two-week period.