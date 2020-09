Minnetrista will reopen its buildings Oct. 2-9 for a week of members-only access to new exhibits. The Star Press reports membrers can get an early look at “Mission Aerospace,” “Artwork of East Central Indiana: Minnetrista Award Winners” and “Karen’s Favorite Things,” all at Minnetrista’s Center Building. The Orchard Shop also will be open beginning Friday, Oct. 2. The general public will gain access starting Oct. 10.