Indiana Michigan Power has been working with customers regarding their energy bills since the early days of the pandemic. I&M is providing an additional $175,000 to its Neighbor-to-Neighbor Program. To qualify, and to make sure the customers most in need have the best ability to receive assistance, customers must meet income guidelines and have a past due bill. From now through December, I&M is raising the income eligibility for customers from 200% of the Federal Poverty Level to 250%.