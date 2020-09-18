Friday, 9/18/2020 Woof Boom Morning Briefs

Party people might get a reprieve. It was a short video clip from last weekend, a gathering held in the Village with social media posts that were shared with BSU and the Health Department – President Mearns told us yesterday in the WLBC Zoom Room what happened next

The Muncie newspaper stated that Be Here Now on Dill Street was the venue. Mearns also discussed a couple of other media reports that the President wanted to clarify – hear that on Radio this weekend on This Week in Delaware County.

More Teacher good news, from the Muncie Community school district

That’s Lee Ann Kwiatkowski, who went on to explain how the teachers stayed late, to develop reading curriculum, and work on slides to be ready to go, to meet the needs of all the students.

Making sure you heard the outcome of a story we covered late yesterday morning – Police in Plainfield say a baby was found safe shortly after an Amber Alert was issued. They say a truck was stolen with a five-month old baby inside it around 6:30 from a GetGo gas station near State Road 267 and I-70.

United States Sen. Mike Braun’s mobile office will be at Muncie City Hall 10 a.m.-noon this Tuesday. Anyone wishing to stop by the Mobile Office is asked to schedule a time to meet by emailing Regional Director Jerry Alexander, with the email link on our Local News page now (Jerry_Alexander@braun.senate.gov)

Fall is a great time for planting… and for team building! On Saturday, October 24th, the Town of Pendleton will plant 300+ trees in Falls Park and throughout the community. This event kickstarts the restoration of the town’s tree canopy destroyed by a devastating tornado on May 27 2019. To build your team to help restore the Pendleton tree canopy, please register by clicking the link on our local news page and they’ll get you on board!

Today is Colts Blue Friday – with the home opener against the Vikings this weekend, we learned yesterday that the Marion County Dept. of Health has approved a capacity of 7,500 for the game vs. the Jets on Sept. 27.

Men sometimes find it difficult to talk to anyone about their health. But, prostate cancer is the third most common cancer in Indiana and may kill more than 13,000 Hoosiers in 2020

The Muncie paper is ouchy: they reported that two Republican contenders for state Reps, are steering clear of a candidate forum, and aren’t commenting on why. Elizabeth Rowray, a Yorktown Community School Board member, “did not respond to Facebook, email or phone messages” from the paper over the past six days seeking comment. Dale Basham, retired as a longtime Muncie educator, also didn’t return messages. Woof Boom Radio had never had such difficulty reaching the candidates.

It’s not too early to think about Christmas. Earlier this week, we caught up with Al Holdren from Secret Families Muncie Charity

More details to be released soon.

This week, a ranking was reduced for Ball State in US News and World Report – and the Muncie newspaper seemed to be assigning blame

That’s President Mearns, who was disappointed by the tone of the article

He went on to say that if they would have submitted on time

Senator Mike Braun has signed onto Senator Tom Tillis’ Protect and Serve Act which would make violence or attempted violence against police officers a federal crime. An offender could receive a life sentence if a death results from the offense.

State Health Commissioner Kris Box is appealing for young Hoosiers to be vigilant–the CDC says about half the virus deaths among young people are 18 to 20 year olds

If you wondered what happened yesterday on I-70 westbound at SR 3 – the Interstate was closed due to a crash that involved 3 semi’s – 1 burned.

A new obesity report from Trust for America’s Health lists Indiana as one of America’s most obese states

Governor Eric J. Holcomb and U.S. Administration of Children and Families Assistant Secretary Lynn Johnson today announced Indiana is the top state in the nation for increasing the number of children adopted from foster care.

Organizers of Frankton’s Heritage Days worked with the health department to develop a plan for the event that kicks off today at 5:30 p.m.

An Indianapolis man already serving two life sentences without parole has asked the Madison County Prosecutor’s office to file a death penalty case. Tommy P. Holland, 45, is charged with murder in the stabbing of Clifford Baggett at the Pendleton Correctional Facility on Aug. 9, 2019. Holland appeared in Madison Circuit Court Division 3 on Tuesday and rejected a plea agreement in which he would have pleaded guilty to murder and received a third life sentence without parole.

Could the Mid-American Conference be considering a “Big Ten reversal?” Yesterday the Toledo Blade published an article stating the MAC might be drafting a proposal for consideration as early as this weekend to start up football this fall, instead of the spring season tentative plan.