Friday, 9/04/2020 Woof Boom Briefs

IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital announced that it has achieved the LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Leader designation from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRC) for the ninth consecutive year. IU Health Ball was the first hospital in Indiana to earn the LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Leader designation in 2012. Ann McGuire, Vice President of Human Resources for IU Health’s East Central Region said, “We are committed to making sure that every person who walks through our doors is treated with respect and receives the individualized, compassionate care that they need.”

Ontario Systems, has been named to the 2020 Best Places to Work List in Indiana presented by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce. The company won in the “Large Company” category with 250-999 employees.

After closing their doors in March during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic shutdown, Muncie Public Library branches are set to reopen to the public on Tuesday, Sept 8.Kennedy Library and Maring-Hunt Library will be open daily, 1-5 p.m. Connection Corner and Carnegie Library will be open by appointment only.

The Muncie Sanitary District’s Bureau of Water Quality recently began participating in a project designed to detect the presence of coronavirus in wastewater. The Bureau will collect samples from two general locations: The first is at the primary influent at the Muncie Water Pollution Control Facility. Generally speaking, this location represents the entire City of Muncie. The second location will be focused on the wastewater from residence halls at Ball State University.

According to the Herald Bulletin, a community outreach center proposed by the Anderson First Church of the Nazarene has won approval from the city. The Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals unanimously approved the requested special exception for the two-phase 10,046-square-foot community center at the corner of 23rd and Meridian streets. The estimated cost of the project is $1.3 million with a groundbreaking scheduled for Sept. 13.

In an attempt to reduce crashes, injuries and fatalities during this upcoming holiday weekend, the Indiana State Police will be participating in the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign. Now through Labor Day, Indiana State Police will be conducting overtime patrols seeking out dangerous and impaired drivers.

US Congressman Greg Pence has announced that Indiana will receive over $28 Million in Federal Funding to Battle the Opioid Crisis. The grant programs are part of the Trump administration’s commitment to combating the Nation’s opioid crisis and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Five-Point Opioid Strategy.

The first draft of the proposed improvements to Athletic Park has been presented to the Anderson Park Board. Representatives from HWC Engineering outlined their plans for the proposed $15 million park in the downtown area. The concept is to have a central entrance that will include restrooms that will lead to a splash pad area, several different playgrounds and a pavilion for concerts and events.

Bars and nightclubs in Marion County will soon be able to reopen at partial capacity. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett made the announcement on Thursday morning, citing the city’s progress in lowering COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

He said indoors will be able to open at 25 percent capacity. Outdoors can reopen at 50 percent capacity.