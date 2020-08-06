Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 Woof Boom Morning Briefs

Another Thursday morning, another review of what the Governor said! Yesterday, it was the weekly briefing from the Statehouse – Steve Lindell covered for Woof Boom Radio news…Much of the time was spent on the importance of back to school safety, with Dr. Kristina Box…. Another subject covered included the rental assistance program….. Regarding the statewide rental assistance program, go to IndianaHousingNow.org.

Also covered in yesterday’s briefing, mail in voting was discussed, as the Governor clarified that the legislature should also be involved with such decisions. Earlier the week, Sue Errington (D-Muncie) District 34 representative in the Indiana House, wrote an article touting mail-in voting, writing “No-excuse absentee vote-by-mail worked in spring, should be used this fall,” however there were reports of ballots received after Primary Election Day, and the Delaware County Clerk told the Muncie newspaper that he was concerned about the viability of mailing it in. Many have advocated for the continued Absentee system, but believe that voting in person is completely safe, as long as health considerations are adhered to.

A 600-dollar-a-week add-on to unemployment benefits expired last week, and Indiana Senator Mike Braun is pushing back on efforts to renew it:

Woof Boom Radio is not afraid to focus on positive news – a generous donation of a $25,000 grant received from General Motors in the fall of 2019, was used to help neighborhood needs. Muncie’s South Central and Thomas Park areas continued, fueled by the uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic. Read all about it in our free MuncieJournal.com.

Helping out small businesses. Kurt Darling reports on Senator Todd Young’s full court press to help keep Hoosier businesses afloat…

Today is the first Thursday of August, and the Downtown Muncie event called First Thursday happens from 5 – 8 p.m. Some events will actually happen in person today, and some still virtual / on line. Muncie Downtown Development has info and links.

Yesterday, some in Muncie were worried – four large military helicopters landed at Muncie Airport. We were told, they were simply training exercises.

Most of us are staying close to home, for now. Just north of Terre Haute, take a drive to the Covered Bridge Capital of the World. Parke County is home to 31 of Indiana’s 98 covered bridges. Visit Indiana wants to see your pictures as The 20 IN 20 lists of must-see, must-do Indiana experiences, are released. Post your photos on Instagram with #The20IN20 for a chance to win a giveaway.

BSU’s President has told Woof Boom Radio News for several weeks – they are on track for an August 24 campus class schedule. Geoffrey Mearns has been very clear with us, as to projections that are better than some expected. Spokesperson Kathy Wolf told the Muncie newspaper, “We presently project that the freshman class will be comparable to the fall 2018 freshman class.”

How important is the US Census? Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour explained…… That, from a social media briefing from earlier this week.

Most of us are staying close to home, for now. Did you know Indiana has a Pork Tenderloin Trail? And, a Pie Trail? Indiana Foodways Alliance, which features 21 food trails, has a trail dedicated to these foods. Go to IndianaFoodWays.com, and plan a drive soon – and be hungry!

More forgivable loans for small businesses. Kurt Darling reports on why one of your senators is pushing for that in the next coronavirus relief package…

The Noblesville Parks Department invites residents to enjoy outdoor movies together as a family at five city parks this summer. The 13th annual Movies in the Park Series has something for all ages to enjoy – from fun adventures to foreign lands to talkative animals and iconic personalities. They begin next Friday, August 14th.

The man convicted of the murder of an I-U student will not get a new trial…

Henry county event note: Mt. Lawn Speedway has a Sunday event planned – there’s a morning, and an afternoon session planned.

City Replaces 20 Year Old Fire Truck Without Local Taxpayer Dollars. Mayor Thomas Broderick, Jr. and Anderson Fire Chief Dave Cravens recently unveiled a new truck purchased through a lease purchase plan for the Anderson Fire Department. The Board of Public Safety approved the Lease Purchase agreement at their regularly scheduled meeting in July.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will not travel to Milwaukee to formally accept the presidential nomination at the Democratic National Convention because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, the Democratic National Committee said Wednesday. Biden will accept his nomination virtually from his home state of Delaware.