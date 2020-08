Cornerstone Center for the Arts and Muncie Artists Guild are partnering to provide the community with their Intuitive Drawing Workshop Saturday, August 22 10:15am. This $30 event embraces the drawing and painting techniques of 1920’s surrealist artist, Max Ernst. Students must be 18 years or older to participate and may enter the meeting room up to 15 minutes prior to the workshop. Claim your spot at cornerstonearts.org and receive your Zoom link.