Thursday, 8/19/2020 Woof Boom Morning Briefs

A very special fly over at Indy this Sunday. Most of the pre-race traditions for the 5000 will still happen Sunday…including the flyover at the end of the National Anthem. But the jets that will be doing the flyover are different this year. IMS President Doug Boles says it will be the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

People are motivated to vote for many different reasons. Whether you are a Republican or a Democrat, Dr. Laura Wilson, a political science professor at the University of Indianapolis, told Network Indiana Tuesday that both political parties are really hammering a message of trying to get moderate voters to vote for one, to keep the other out of office.

$170,000 over budget: The Madison County Council believes it has paid all the outstanding claims for the Indianapolis law firm of Bose McKinney & Evans. In a special meeting Tuesday, the Herald Bulletin reports the council approved a transfer of $50,000 from the county’s group insurance fund to the budget line for attorney fees in the Madison County commissioners’ budget.

The tear down has begun – finally! Yesterday afternoon, the former Red Carpet Inn, known as one of Muncie Southside’s most visible eyesores, deconstruction has begun. Photos below (credit: Simon Hoying).

Members of the Indy 10 Black Lives Matter Organization are upset with black lawmakers for not supporting an effort to defund police departments. The organization has made it clear they want to see the budget for Indianapolis Metro Police cut back drastically. The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus in the Indiana Statehouse made it clear last week that they do not support efforts to remove any funding from police departments.

Today is National Radio Day – as a way to recognize radio’s value. WLBC Radio delivers information, news, entertainment and company to millions of Americans every hour of every day.

The 10th Annual Soup Crawl fundraiser to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank ECI for this fall has been cancelled. Organizers intend to resume the event in October of 2021.

IDEM intends to issue a Hazardous Waste Management Permit Renewal to Exide Corporation to continue operating a container storage area in Muncie, Indiana, and is seeking public comments before a final decision is made to issue the permit. Written comments on the draft permit may be sent to IDEM: Debbie O’Brien, IGCN 1101, 100 North Senate Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46204. For more information call (317) 234-0162.

Brief panic for some yesterday in Delaware county – including our Radio News Center: a “major gas leak” was the word from several listeners, and scanner traffic – BUT, it turned out to NOT be an emergency. Before airing or posting, we verified with resources, among which, John Coutino (ka-TEEN-oh) from Delaware County EMA told us afterwards that even HIS office was alarmed – but TC Energy had what they called a “planned evolution,” which was a planned release of gas – and not all proper notifications were sent out in advance.

Penske Entertainment CEO and Indy Car boss Mark Miles says the decision to not have fans at the Indy 500 this weekend is still the right one. And he is making it clear it was they alone who made the decision

Need a COVID test? You can pay at several places in our area, or submit through insurance – or get a free test from the State at the Muncie National Guard Armory – at last word, weekdays from 7 til 7 are the hours – and the appointment portal is on the State Department of Health website.

The Community Foundation of Muncie and Delaware County awarded an additional $8,000 to four nonprofit organizations to support emergency response and recovery efforts related to the COVID-19. $2,000 awarded to the ARC of Indiana, Muncie Downtown Development, Whitely Community Council, and Youth Symphony Orchestra.

NO SOUP FOR YOU – more than 15,000 pounds of Progresso Organic Chicken Noodle Soup is being recalled because it isn’t chicken noodle soup

A father and his two sons are hoping their brewing company in Fairmount

A total of 16 offenders at the Madison County Jail have tested positive COVID. Last week, Sheriff Scott Mellinger said that 14 offenders at the jail tested positive. There were 229 offenders being housed at the jail Wednesday and 25 in the Community Corrections Complex. According to the Indiana Department of Corrections, there were no inmates at the two state facilities in Madison County that have tested positive for the virus in recent weeks.

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce was recently recognized for its efforts to support local businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. The Chamber was honored with the Excellence in Innovation Award by the Indiana Chamber Executives Association (ICEA) at its 2020 annual membership meeting. According to a news release, the Madison County Chamber was nominated for efforts that included hosting the Buy a Card, Save a Business Radiothon in late April, in partnership with WHBU and The Herald Bulletin. The award was selected from several statewide nominations.