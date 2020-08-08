The Community Foundation of Muncie and Delaware County, Inc. awarded an additional $8,000 to four nonprofit organizations to support emergency response and recovery efforts related to the COVID-19 crisis. Response and recovery grants in the amount of $2,000 have been awarded to the following organizations: ARC of Indiana, Muncie Downtown Development.
Whitely Community Council and Youth Symphony Orchestra
$8K Awarded To Four Area Non Profits By Community Foundation
