A Muncie mother is charged with overdosing in front of her two young children. 29 year old Darlena Ranee Evans is preliminarily charged with neglect of a dependent. City police said they found an unconscious Evans, “lying on the ground with her legs in the passenger compartment of a green Lincoln,” near 26th and Walnut streets late Saturday. A man she was with says he took her two young children to his apartment.