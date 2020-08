You can join Ivy Tech August 8 for Express Enrollment Day. Express Enrollment Day on Saturday, August 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees can RSVP at www.ivytech.edu/eeday and can choose if they will attend the event in-person or virtually. In-person attendees will be asked to wear a mask or face covering. Prospective students will complete their enrollment steps including: completing the assessment requirement, meeting with an advisor, and registering for classes that begin August 24.