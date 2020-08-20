Greg Pence uninjured in car accident

From the Palladium Item newspaper:

RICHMOND, Ind. — Rep. Greg Pence was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a minor accident Thursday afternoon on South Eighth Street. The Republican who represents Indiana’s 6th congressional district, which includes Richmond and Muncie, among other cities and towns, was not injured in the crash. A Ford van and a Jeep Compass were involved in the accident at 2:20 p.m., according to Richmond Fire Department Battalion Chief Tim Brown. Pence was riding in the southbound van on South Eighth Street, which is U.S. 27 through Richmond, according to Richmond Police Department Chief Mike Britt. The Jeep pulled in front of Pence’s vehicle at South N Street. The Jeep driver, who was at fault, Britt said, complained of a minor injury. Brown confirmed that a female was the only injury in the crash, and she provided a signature of release. She was not transported to a hospital.

Jeannine Lee Lake, who is Pence’s Democratic opponent in the November election, posted a message to Pence on social media: “My thoughts and prayers go out to my opponent, 6th District Congressman Greg Pence, a staff member and a single lady involved in a two-car vehicle accident in Richmond.”

Pence, the brother of Vice President Mike Pence, defeated Lake in the 2018 election to win his first term in Congress. Pence represents a large portion of eastern and southeastern Indiana, including Richmond, Muncie and Columbus.