Friday, 8/21/2020 Woof Boom Morning Briefs

More creative solutions from educators. Yorktown High School didn’t want to choose between operating virtually and “having everyone here.” So, beginning Monday, Aug. 24, the school will follow a new hybrid schedule that reduces the number of people in-building on a rotating basis.

As students and staff continue to move in today and this weekend, here’s more of the measures taken by Ball State to keep dorm residents safe

BSU’s President Geoff Mearns from yesterday – SEE the entire interview in the WLBC Zoom Room on Facebook.com/WLBCnewscenter now.

What to do when there’s much less revenue, because fan-less Race Day. Chris Davis reports on businesses in Speedway

You can expect to see even more law enforcement on roads and interstates across Indiana now through Labor Day. John Herrick reports on how police are stepping up patrols through their Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

It was a pick and choose game for a Muncie man when the car he was in got pulled over by police

The administration at Purdue University issued a warning to its students in regards to the coronavirus pandemic: if you don’t abide by coronavirus guidelines and the Protect Purdue Pledge, you could be disciplined or possibly expelled. The Protect Purdue Pledge is a new policy adopted by the University’s Board of Trustees as a regulation to prevent the spread of coronavirus and it will be enforced.

The Indy Zoo renewed their Race tradition this week – slow and steady wins the race, and there were NO crashes

As we told you first, yesterday morning – Muncie was recognized on Wednesday evening as one of 10 recipients of the National Civic League’s All-America City award. Started in 1949, the award honors 10 communities each year for leveraging civic engagement, collaboration, inclusiveness and innovation to address local issues successfully. Congratulations also to Logansport for being named a Finalist.

The OLD normal is coming Sunday: SPEED at the Track! Every effort is being made to make this Sunday as “normal” as possible, at a fan-less Indy 500. There will be some things that can’t happen

Doug Boles from IMS.

Today at 9 a.m., a virtual convocation will happen at Ball State

President Mearns invited everyone to click the link, on the BSU website – at 9 a.m. today!

A semi driver is dead after a crash on I-69 yesterday morning near the Huntington/Grant County line. Rob Connett reports

Early voting was covered this week by Gov. Holcomb during his weekly briefing to the State. He says don’t procrastinate

His entire briefing will be part of This Week in Delaware County on several of our Woof Boom Radio stations this weekend.

Anderson police are searching for multiple suspects after a home invasion shooting left one man dead and another man wounded early Thursday morning. The Herald Bulletin reported that Detectives believe the crime was targeted to the victims, not a random act. Officers responded to the 2400 block of West 25th Street. To report information about this crime, call APD Detective Chris Frazier at 765-648-6676.

We’re happy to spread GOOD news – a law enforcement effort helping dads acclimate and return to society is tomorrow, and Delaware County Sherriff Deputy Kenny West tells you where and when

Sherriff Tony Skinner is proud of the effort, and has additional contact info

The Ball State Cardinal Varsity Club Golf Classic has been rescheduled for Oct. 2 at the Players Club in Yorktown. It will be the golf outing only — no “Legends Dinner” due to physical distancing this year. Details to be released soon!

This is Reds TV broadcaster Thom Brenneman Wednesday night, after he was ordered to leave the booth during the game

Earlier, he had made an offensive comment to the LGBTQ community, not knowing that he was on the air. He was immediately suspended by the Reds.