Friday, 8/28/2020 Woof Boom Briefs

Cardinal leader remains cautiously optimistic. Talking about the Campus COVID rates so far

President Mearns in the WLBC Zoom Room yesterday. The entire conversation will be heard the weekend on This Week in Delaware County on several of our Woof Boom Radio stations.

The Indianapolis Colts canceled practice Thursday to focus on social issues. The team said on Twitter that it will use the day to “discuss and work toward making a lasting social impact and inspiring change in our communities.” The decision comes one day after the NBA postponed playoff games due to teams boycotting in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Vandalism in Muncie – at the Phase 1 Cooley Park, a solar panel was damaged last weekend. Park Superintendent Carl Malone wrote on Facebook that the damaged solar panel provides security lighting for the neighborhood.

Meridian Health Services will benefit from the Radio-only event called Rialzo Reboot, this Thursday night from 7 – 8 p.m. on WLBC. Dr. Syed spoke yesterday about tele-health, as well as the services they provide now at Southside Middle school in Muncie

Reds Fest in Cincy is cancelled for this December. They plan to bring it back in 2021.

Here’s something that’s NOT cancelled – Open call virtual Zoom auditions for AMERICAN IDOL in INDIANA = TODAY. The first-ever live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar. We placed the link to the audition reservations on our Local News Page now – look for today’s Woof Boom Briefs.

Forest River, an RV manufacturer, is expanding in Indiana. The company is expanding in DeKalb and LaGrange counties, and will create 369 new jobs in the process.

The students of Chesterton Middle School were back in class on Thursday, after they were made to start schools virtually – but not for THAT reason. Madyson McGill reports.

As the remnants of hurricane Laura headed towards the US, the Indiana Region of the American Red Cross deployed volunteers in preparation to shelter and support. How you can help: Visit redcross.org, call 800-RED-CROSS or text the word LAURAMARCO to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Here’s more of our series on the Muncie proposal. Mayor Dan Ridenour presented it to city council last week, and it includes cuts to consultant expenses. An example

Some statistics don’t get widely reported – earlier this week, it was reported by WTHR on Twitter, that about 43,000 new cases are being reported daily across the country, down 21 percent from early August.

If census workers come to your house, you’re being asked to let them interview you. Chris Davis explains

Senate Democratic Leader Tim Lanane (D-Anderson) sent a letter to Governor Holcomb earlier this week, asking for an extension of the COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program. He wrote, “Indiana’s eviction crisis is being felt by folks of all backgrounds, and the statewide organization Prosperity Indiana has shared some alarming data to back up this concern. Unfortunately, with no eviction moratorium and the end of our housing assistance program, too many Hoosiers will still find themselves being forced out of their homes at no fault of their own.”

The news out of Kenosha, Wisconsin this week has led to some speaking out – and earlier this week, the Muncie newspaper reported about 75 BSU students peacefully protested at BSU. President Geoffrey Mearns if proud of their expressions and rights as Americans

The state’s population could grow by one if a black bear spotted in Kentucky crosses into southern Indiana

Ball State University head women’s basketball coach Brady Sallee has announced the hiring of Roman Tubner as an assistant coach.