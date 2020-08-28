BSU letter to Students

Earlier today, an Indianapolis television station published a story regarding the letter that follows. We received permission from Ball State University to share the letter in its entirety. These are the words of President Geoffrey Mearns addressed to students earlier today.

“I write to you today because I am concerned about the increase in the number of students who have tested positive for the coronavirus. It is clear from a review of the data that I have been monitoring on a daily basis that the steady increase in positive cases is not linked to academic classrooms or spaces, or the residence halls.

Instead, this concerning trend is apparently the result of poor personal choices some students are making, primarily off campus. The actions of these students are putting our planned on-campus instruction and activities at risk. Simply put, if these students do not change their behavior, I may be compelled to temporarily suspend all on-campus courses or convert to remote instruction almost all on-campus courses for the remainder of the Fall semester.

The choices our students make this weekend will impact whether we are able to continue to provide the on-campus experience that students have told us they value. For us to continue to provide that experience, everyone in the Ball State community, especially our students, must act responsibly:

When you are inside any building, wear a mask and practice physical distancing. When you are outside, wear a mask unless you can comfortably maintain at least six feet from another person. Avoid all large gatherings, including crowded restaurants. If you have symptoms of COVID-19, do not go to class and avoid close contact with other people. Use the symptom checker and seek medical guidance. If you have been advised to isolate or quarantine, strictly follow the directions given to you by your health care provider.

I have been encouraging compliance with our safety protocols. But since encouragement has not been enough, we are now enforcing it.

Our Code of Student Rights and Responsibilities prohibits conduct that causes or threatens harm to the health or safety of another person, both on and off campus. Our Division of Students Affairs and Office of Student Conduct have received complaints, and we are presently taking appropriate disciplinary action against several students and three fraternities. The consequences for failure to comply with our protocols include suspension and expulsion.

Again this weekend, our University Police Department (UPD) officers will respond to calls about large gatherings with close contact and no face masks. Our UPD officers will take appropriate enforcement actions if students are violating Indiana laws. If our UPD officers observe student behavior that violates our Student Code, the officers will refer the students to the Office of Student Conduct for investigation, adjudication, and sanctioning.

Of course, I understand that the Ball State experience includes forging friendships that last a lifetime. And I want our students to develop these relationships. But our students must do so while protecting their own health and the health of other people.

There are several ways to connect with old friends and to meet new ones while staying safe. Check out BennyLink to learn about all the events and activities happening on campus. And when students just need a break, I encourage them to make the most of our beautiful green spaces on campus where they can interact with their friends from a safe distance.

To maintain the Ball State experience we want, we all must work together and adhere to our University’s enduring values and our safety protocols.”

Sincerely,

Geoffrey S. Mearns

President

Ball State University