Authorities say a Muncie teenager had ingested marijuana before she caused a June traffic accident that claimed the life of a local motorcyclist. According to the Star Press, 18 yearold Riley Kramer was charged with DWI causing death and pot possession. THC was found in her system, says an affadavit. On June 5th, she turned in front of a motorcycle coming the other way and the driver of that bike died at the scene.