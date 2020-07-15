Wednesday, July 15, 2020 Woof Boom Morning Briefs

The federal prison in Terre Haute is the only place in the country where federal prisoners are executed. Daniel Lewis Lee was the first federal prisoner to be executed since 2003.

Measures to improve security on the Canal Walk in Indy come after two fatal shootings that occurred in less than a week. Indy Metro Police and the Department of Metropolitan Development are working together to add two off-duty overnight shifts from 10:30 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. that will include a combination of bike and foot patrols. In addition, security cameras will be installed near Michigan Street and Indiana Avenue, along with the Walnut Street bridge.

Not everyone is avoiding Indy, or avoiding meeting in person. The Ball State University Board of Trustees will have a retreat-meeting at the Conrad Hotel Indianapolis Thursday and Friday. According to their agenda, they will discuss strategy with respect to pending or threatened litigation, property transactions, job performance of individual employees, safety issues and more.

Main Street Marion has been designated as a 2020 Accredited Main Street America™ program. Accredited status is Main Street America’s top tier of recognition and signifies a demonstrated commitment to comprehensive commercial district revitalization and proven track record of successfully applying the Main Street Approach.

This week in Indiana history: in 1939, Carl Fisher died in Florida. Born in Greensburg, Indiana, he was a pioneer and promoter of automobiles. He owned one of the first car dealerships in America and was one of the founders of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

It might sound strange, but preparations for back to school are at a red alert status. Due to shortages, as well as fundraising problems due to the COVID situation, Hearts and Hands United are in dire need of specific items. Loose leaf paper, #2 pencils, and colored markers. You can drop off at the Center Township Trustee’s Office from 8am to 1pm. Just knock on the door. To donate money, send to P. O Box 969, 47305. All supplies will be distributed August 1st at a drive through event at the Delaware County Fairgrounds.

Here’s the plan for free food distribution this week: Today 10:00 AM in Portland, and 11am in Wabash. Thursday at 10 a.m. in both Montpelier, and at Muncie Mall. Friday at 10am in both Anderson, and Winchester.

An unidentified man was struck by a car and killed Monday while walking along Ind. 236. The driver told deputies the pedestrian was walking and stumbled into the road, and the man died from blunt force trauma to the head.

The Anderson Fire Department has purchased a new 100-foot aerial platform truck that is expected to be in service in August.

