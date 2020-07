Through July 31, a group of Ball State students and recent graduates from the School of Music in the College of Fine Arts are posting weekly bassoon ensemble performances as part of Bassoons Filling Bellies. People who would like to contribute to their noteworthy effort may visit http://help.feedingamerica.org/goto/BassoonsFillBellies. So far, the bassoonists have been able to raise funds to provide more than 13,750 meals.