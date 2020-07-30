Thursday, July 30, 2020 Woof Boom Morning Briefs

More coverage of yesterday’s weekly briefing from Governor Eric Holcomb….. Not surprisingly, the Governor kept the Stage 4.5 levels until at least August 27th, with local governments having the authority to be more stringent – many are thankful that we are not going backwards. The mask mandate, though not mentioned during the Governor’s statement, remains in effect. Also not surprisingly, the moratorium on evictions has been extended to August 14 – that was to have ended tomorrow. Lastly, State offices will open to non-appointments August 17. Steve Lindell reporting. The State’s leader will be in Muncie today, for a Chamber luncheon. We’ll have coverage tomorrow morning on our newscasts.

More on yesterday morning’s Henry County crash – a Wayne County man was airlifted to a hospital in Indianapolis after a head on collision on CR 300 West. Stacie Boykin, age 46 of New Castle, hit a vehicle driven by Kyle Beckman, age 34 of Greens Fork, head on. Beckman was flown by medical helicopter from the scene to a hospital in Indianapolis with serious injuries. Boykin was taken by EMS to Henry Community Health in New Castle with non-life threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

Some people are moving to Indiana because the living is cheap. The housing market in Indiana is described as “red hot”, because of the low inventory and low mortgage rates at around 2.7 percent.

As you may have heard us tell you first, late yesterday morning, Joseph Kernan, the 48th Governor of the State of Indiana, died Wednesday morning following a long illness. As a Lieutenant in the United States Navy, he and his co-pilot were shot down while on a mission over North Vietnam in 1972. He spent 11 months as a prisoner of war in Hanoi, including at the infamous ‘Hanoi Hilton’ prison.

That Sept. 12 BSU football game added this week is going to be a long bus ride to Ames, Iowa, to take on the Iowa State Cyclones. ISU will pay the Cardinals $350,000 to make the trip, and you’ll hear ALL the games on 104.1 HD1 WLBC.

From Fox59, Investigators are working to determine the cause of a weekend fire at an Anderson bicycle shop. Owner Ben Orcutt said it felt like a punch, to lose his business.

Free meals for all New Castle students this school year. The Courier-Times wrote, Check “healthy and nutritious meals” off the back-to-school list.

As we first told you earlier this week, the Muncie Community Schools District is on track to begin the academic year as scheduled on August 11. We will speak to CEO Lee Ann Kwiatkowski later today in the Zoom Room, and report tomorrow morning – OR you can view the interview later this afternoon on the Local News Page.

If all goes according to plan, the Monday Night with the Red and White Coaches Radio show will begin on August 31st! It’s a 5 – 6 p.m. show on The MSS from Woof Boom Radio.

As chairperson of the committee representing the interests of Anderson University’s 100 full-time faculty, Doyle J. Lucas said he has heard no concerns on the part of his colleagues and said he believes the administration has been responsive and responsible in its planning.