NEW: Governor does not take Indiana to more restrictive Stage

At today’s (7/29/2020) weekly COVID19 briefing, the Governor kept the Stage 4.5 level until at least August 27th, with local governments having the authority to be more stringent – many are thankful that we are not going backwards. The mask mandate, though not mentioned during the Governor’s statement, remains in effect – though not enforceable by law enforcement as made clear late last week. Also not surprisingly, the moratorium on evictions has been extended to August 14 – that was to have ended Friday. Lastly, State offices will open to non-appointments August 17.



Governor Holcomb also spent some time paying tribute to former Indiana Governor Joe Kernan – who passed away at the age of 74.