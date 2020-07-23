Thursday, July 23, 2020 Woof Boom Morning Briefs

Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday that he will sign an executive order to require people to wear masks in some circumstances. The order goes into effect Monday, July 27

If his kids were still in school, Vice President Mike Pence says he would send them back…..

From the Greenfield Daily Reporter: Jeannine Lee Lake has been running a different kind of political campaign since she lost for the 6th District Rep seat. She says she has been invited to protests all the way from down south by the Ohio River to Randolph County, saying she has been heartened to see the number of peaceful protests. She does, however, depart from activists who have advocated reducing the funding and responsibilities of police departments. Instead, she said, budgets should make sure police have the funding to receive training that helps them do their jobs properly, though she has not stated how to fund those important efforts. Her position on not defunding police aligns with the one expressed by current Representative Greg Pence. She said, “We certainly have enough money that we can help police and make a better America,” a similar worded phrase used by President Trump.

As the NBA gets ready to resume its season in the “Orlando Bubble,” the league is using its platform to help players address issues, such as racism. The NBA says, for the first four days of games, it will allow players to wear messages on their jerseys instead of their names. Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers revealed Tuesday that he will have “Respect Us” on the back of his jersey.

With school years resuming soon, Muncie’s Tuhey Pool’s days are limited! Last day for daily open swim ends July 31. Starting August 8th they go to weekends only thru Labor Day. They will continue 5:30am lap swimming and YMCA classes until Labor Day, but those session are closed to the public.

Thurston Scott Smith died this week after he was pulled from a retention pond in Muncie Tuesday. Someone called police after seeing the back end of Smith’s car in the water, but by the time officers arrived, the car was nearly a dozen feet under water. Firefighters broke the car window and pulled Smith out, but he couldn’t be saved. It’s still unknown how he ended up driving into the pond.

The Vice President will be in Indianapolis Friday, says the White House. The Second Lady, Karen Pence, will accompany your former governor, Mike Pence. She’s a former school teacher. And the purpose of the trip is a meeting with leaders of higher education at Marian University.

Three states on the East Coast are requiring people traveling from Indiana to quarantine for two weeks. The governors of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut added Indiana to the list of states included in their travel advisories. All three governors say the advisory must be followed by both people who live in the state and visitors.

The Democrats serving in the Indiana General Assembly are demanding that Gov. Eric Holcomb convene a special session to look into a statewide ban on the use of chokeholds, racial profiling and no-knock warrants. The Indiana Senate Democratic Caucus, the Indiana House Democratic Caucus and the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus (IBLC) Tuesday are calling on the Republican governor to call the special session in August.