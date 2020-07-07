Police Seek Assistance in Locating Murder Suspect

Southern Indiana – On July 2nd, 2020, four individuals were involved in a murder in Perry, Georgia. Those four individuals fled the state, and two were soon apprehended in Alabama. On Saturday, July 3rd, the remaining two suspects were tracked to Clarksville, Indiana; however, one of those individuals has since turned herself into Georgia authorities. As part of their investigation, detectives from the Perry Police Department traveled to Indiana and, working with local authorities, are seeking assistance in locating the remaining suspect, Quintavios Dobbins. Quintavios Dobbins is a 23-year-old black male. He is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and may have a black beard. Quinavios Dobbins has a tattoo across the front side of his neck that appears to read “12.14.17” or possibly “12.74.17”. His last know location was in Clarksville, Indiana, on Sunday, July 5th. A current driver’s license photo has been provided to assist in his identification. If anyone knows the location of Quntavios Dobbins or believes they sight him, they should call 911 immediately and provide local authorities with the information. It is unknown if Dobbins has any weapons with him, but he should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Quntavios Dobbins has a warrant for murder issued from the Houston County Prosecutor in Georgia. Dobbins may have temporary work experience in the Evansville and Indianapolis areas but is a resident of Alabama. “All subjects are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.”