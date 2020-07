This year’s Faeries, Sprites, & Lights experience will be onsite in Oakhurst Gardens. Organizers will be extending the event out from the traditional three day event to an eleven day outdoor experience from July 23–August 2. Visitors will take a self-guided walk through Oakhurst Gardens. Guests will visit in 2 hour increments. Each day will include four of these two hour slots, each of which will have a maximum capacity of 60 visitors.