Music questions: City of Muncie fireworks

Several days has passed since the Muncie fireworks, and some have questioned the selection of music by the City of Muncie. Vicki Veach, Director of Muncie Downtown Development Partnership, the organizer and direct approval for Fireworks by Grucci, stated “unfortunately, because of COVID we had a limited list of songs to choose from this year…” The Mayor Tyler administration moved the music production responsibility away from WLBC when the contract was moved from Indiana based Melrose Pyrotechnics, to Grucci, at the recommendation of Veach. Mayor Ridenour, for his part, said he was misinformed as to duties, and would “look into changing things starting next year.”