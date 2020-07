As we told you first last week, Ironman Muncie 70.3 was cancelled by the Delaware County Health Department. We wondered what the economic impact will be to Delaware County – and according to Muncie Visitors Bureau Director Jim Mansfield, using a formula widely used by the tourism industry, a conservative estimate is $1.7 million lost in tourism dollars – from hotels, to restaurants and much more. Why was the decision made to cancel? We have that, Friday morning at this time on WLBC.