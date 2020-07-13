Monday, July 13, 2020 Woof Boom Radio Morning Briefs

A gathering for GOOD – a support rally for Muncie police officers arriving at City Hall late Saturday afternoon. Saturday’s event was organized by local businessman Keith Lambert, with help from others. While the local newspaper estimated the crowd from anywhere between 50 and 70, a much smaller group held a protest outside the Delaware County Justice Center, wanting to defund police. Jeannine Lee Lake, Democrat candidate for District 6 Congressional Representative told Woof Boom Radio news last week

Hear that entire interview on our local news page now.

Delaware County had only 38 new COVID cases last week and only 473 total since the situation began. As of July 1, only three COVID cases were hospitalized in Muncie, according to an IUBMH speaker at the Muncie on the Move breakfast. No known “spikes” locally since then, either.

Sue Ellspermann, the president of Ivy Tech, says she believes it’s important for students to return to the classroom this fall

Ellspermann, from Inside Indiana Business.

On-line is very convenient for many, but some just aren’t as comfortable – so Muncie Community Schools reminds you that in-person registration is happening this week: All nine MCS schools will be open to register for classes from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday, and from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday. As we told you several weeks ago, kids will have a couple of options – and so far, about 2,100 students are registered attend school in person and 178 have signed up for virtual school. Here is The on-line link is again

You’ve had an extra three months to finish your taxes, but time is almost up: Wednesday is the deadline to file your state and federal tax returns. The I-R-S and Indiana extended the usual April deadline because of the pandemic.

Ironman Muncie would have been this past weekend, were it not cancelled by the Delaware County Health Department – and cancelling nearly $2 million in economic impact. Some athletes too to social media, with the virtual participation in their own home towns, as we’re told a handful even came to Muncie to visit, anyway.

No one said people weren’t going to still be getting sick – as a COVID 19 vaccine is fast tracked, but not ready yet – so athletes are obviously not immune, either, A Fishers High School football player tested positive for coronavirus last week – Friday practices were called off. HSE schools have been following IHSAA guidelines. Both the infected player and other players in the student’s training group will be in quarantine for two weeks.

A popular Fort Wayne festival is getting the axe. The 46th annual Johnny Appleseed Festival is canceled because of coronavirus. This year’s event was scheduled for Sept. 19 and 20 at Johnny Appleseed Park. It’s been rescheduled for Sept. 18 and 19, 2021.

Patience, and participation. Gov. Holcomb asked that of Hoosiers last week during his briefing

He will address Indiana, and the Media again this Wednesday at 2:30 p.m., and we will cover on Woof Boom Radio news.

Carter Cramer, a psychiatric nurse practitioner at IU Health, says he’s seen an increase in the number of patients in 2020, and there’s many reasons for that. There are many tips and advice Cramer is giving his patients, starting with taking life one day at a time, and not getting ahead of yourself. He adds that you should work on not thinking “worst case scenario” for everything. Another suggestion from some: delete your social media apps, or – at least limit your use to only staying connected with family and close, trusted friends – not as a news source.

Another law setting new requirements for abortion clinics in Indiana has been ruled unconstitutional:

It was a good weekend – more specifically, it was a Good’s Candy Shop car show weekend! Madison county hosted that annual event, as well as several others – with smiles, many under masks, of onlookers as well as the car owners as well. Woof Boom Radio’s Sean Mattingly was a participant, with his GTO – as he made his way to Gas City, as well.

From 3News in Las Vegas over the weekend, Eldorado Resorts will have to sell three Indiana casinos by the end of this year – but Anderson seems to be safe – as it takes over Caesars Entertainment. The Indiana Gaming Commission imposed that requirement Friday as it gave state approval for Reno, Nevada-based Eldorado’s $17.3 billion takeover of Caesars that will create a gambling giant operating in 16 states. Commission officials raised concerns that Eldorado would have an “undue economic concentration” by owning five of Indiana’s 13 state-licensed casinos, which generate between 50% and 60% of state casino tax revenue. Eldorado now owns the Evansville casino, while Caesars owns those in Hammond, Anderson, Shelbyville and the Louisville, Kentucky-area town of Elizabeth. Eldorado chief executive Thomas Reeg told the commission that the Evansville and Elizabeth casinos would likely be sold, with a sale of the Hammond casino possible.

The craft beer industry, like most other industries, has had to adapt during the pandemic in order meet the bottom line. Kurt Darling reports