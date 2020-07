Prosecutor’s have charged an Anderson man in connection with a stabbing incident last Saturday. 29 year old Eric B. Troxell, of the 1600 block of Ohio Avenue, faces aggravated battery and criminal confinement counts along with possession of methamphetamine. He reportedly stabbed Tyrice Spencer with a sword in the upper left leg area. The victim has been the suspect’s girlfriend and was taken to the hospital with estensive blood loss.