Gov. Eric Holcomb announced a new stage of reopening Indiana will begin on Saturday, July 4. The Star Press reports
Stage 4.5, as it’s called, will temporarily pause increases in capacity to restaurants, bars and entertainment venues, among other items. Holcomb saying, “This virus is on the prowl. In some places it’s gaining momentum. It’s not slowing down.”
Holcomb Announces New Reopening Stage
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced a new stage of reopening Indiana will begin on Saturday, July 4. The Star Press reports