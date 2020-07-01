BREAKING: GOV. ANNOUNCES “STAGE 4.5” (and Fireworks clarity)

Indiana was HOPING for Stage 5 – but the Governor just announced a bit of an extension of Stage 4

With the holiday weekend, he also specified that SHOWS WILL GO ON

The Muncie fireworks are ON, and in TWO parts – the official larger display is Saturday night, with music played on 104.1 HD1 WLBC! Mayor Ridenour says you can sit where ever you want, but consider wearing face coverings, and distance your family 6 feet or more away from the next family’s spot! On Sunday night, there’s a smaller show at Prairie Creek and music will be played at 10 p.m. again to enhance the patriotism. Again, physical distancing is requested along with the face coverings. We’ve heard that a free concert by a local band will also be part of the fun at The Creek. Many WLBCland shows are listed on our Local News page now (source of list, WTHR).

Marion, 7/3/2020 at 10:00 PM, Ballard Field

Muncie OFFICIAL CITY OF MUNCIE SHOW, 7/4/2020 at 10:00 PM, Muncie Central High School

Muncie / Prairie Creek smaller show, 7/5/2020 at 10:00 PM, Prairie Creek Reservoir

Yorktown, 7/4/2020 at 10 p.m., Morrow’s Meadow.

Dunkirk, 7/4/2020 at 10:00 PM, Dunkirk City Park

Frankfort, 7/4/2020 at Dusk, T.P.A. Park

Noblesville, 7/4/2020 at 10:00 PM, Forest Park

Pendleton, 7/4/2020 at 10:00 PM, Falls Park

Redkey, 7/4/2020 at 10:00 PM, Redkey Baseball Park

Tipton, 7/4/2020 at 10:00 PM, Tipton County Fairgrounds

Logansport, 7/4/2020 at 10:00 PM, Eel River

Carmel, 7/4/2020 at 10:00 PM, West Park, 2700 W. 116th Street

Carmel, 7/4/2020 at 10:00 PM, Chase Court cul-de-sac, Chase Court is between Range Line Road and Guilford Avenue

Carmel, 7/4/2020 at 10:00 PM, Badger Field, 5459 E. Main Street

Anderson, 7/5/2020 at 10:00 PM, The Edge, 519 Golf Course Road