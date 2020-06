Solarize Indiana, a grassroots community group, will sponsor a Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 25, to tell area residents and business owners how they can add solar panels on their houses or businesses before there is no longer a federal tax credit. There is no charge to attend the Zoom meeting. The federal tax credit for installing solar is 26% in 2020 and 22% in 2021. Starting in 2022, there will no longer be a federal tax credit.