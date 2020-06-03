Wednesday, June 3, 2020 Woof Boom Morning Briefs

Yesterday’s Indiana Primary decides “who faces who” in November, but many contests are still to be determined. For county by county results from the Secretary of State’s Office, click the link on our Local News page now. (https://indianavoters.in.gov/)

The man convicted of killing IU student Jill Behrman twenty years ago is about to be released from prison.

Ivy Tech Community College recently announced that it will provide free classes to 10,000 Hoosiers in a range of relevant high-demand areas, including advanced manufacturing, business and cybersecurity. There is no need to fill out an application and no prerequisites. More information can be found by clicking the link on our Local News page now. (http://www.IvyTech.edu/10kclasses)

That was fast: Tickets for Monday’s reopening of China’s Shanghai Disney Resort have already sold out. Those tickets were gone by Friday though there were passes available for Tuesday as of Saturday night, according to the park’s website. The Chinese government is restricting admission to 30% — or 24,000 guests per day — during the initial reopening phase.

Del Com Schools have summer food available to those 18 and under. Albany and Eaton Elementary, and Desoto United Methodist Church. Food is frozen for take and bake – Monday’s and Wednesday’s during June and July.

In Madison County, Democrats were deciding on Madison County At Large, and United States Representative Fifth District. Republicans were deciding on Judge Of The Madison Circuit Court 50th Judicial Circuit No. 5, Coroner, Surveyor, and Commissioner and County Council representatives. Steve Lindell has where we stand this morning…. For county by county results from the Secretary of State’s Office, click the link on our Local News page now. (https://indianavoters.in.gov/)

A community forum is planned for today at 5:30 p.m., when local leaders in law enforcement, city government, Ball State University and local clergy will address concerns of the community over policing and more. “Our Leaders Standing Up for Our Community Forum” will be at the former Dress Barn storefront in the Muncie Mall (near the former Sears). Questions can be asked during the event by texting keyword “cityofmuncie322” to 37607. Participants are asked to wear masks.

The Journey Home is a nonprofit transitional organization with a residential facility serving male homeless Veterans and providing community outreach programming assisting all Veterans and their families at-risk of homelessness. On Saturday, June 20, a Poker Run will be held to benefit the organization in Winchester, Indiana. The event will begin at their facility, and concludes at Goodrich Park in Winchester. Registration sign in is from 10am to noon with kickstands up at noon. The cost to register is $20 per bike and $5 per passenger. Classic cars are welcome to participate too. To register, call the event organizer, Randy at: (765) 546-1220. For more information on The Journey Home, visit www.journeyhomevets.org

Tomorrow’s First Thursday will continue to be a “virtual” version of the monthly gallery walk around downtown Muncie, offering art to view online rather than in person. Foodie Friday has been canceled for the season, and Moonlight Movies and After Hours Art Reels are cancelled for June, but Muncie Downtown Development organizers will evaluate the rest of the summer schedule, in hopes of being able to go ahead with July, August and September events.

Second Harvest Food Bank announces the following Tailgate Food Distribution events. Today in Jay County and Wabash County. Thursday in Blackford County, and in Delaware County – this time at Muncie Mall. Friday in Madison County, as well as Randolph County.

Closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, local optometrist Dr. Tavel used the time to move to a new location that opened to patients on Tuesday at 5541 S. Scatterfield Road in the Applewood Centre.

Anderson High School joined the list of so many that celebrated alternate commencement ceremonies – last night having a drive through event. The plan was for a YouTube link to be posted on the school’s website last night afterwards, and actual diploma pick up this Saturday, with a schedule posted on their web as well.