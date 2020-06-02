Tuesday, June 2, 2020 Woof Boom Morning Briefs

Today is Primary Election Day in Indiana. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. It’s likely the tabulation will take as long as 2 – 3 days, according to Secretary of State Connie Lawson, since so many have voted early, or via absentee ballot. (https://indianavoters.in.gov/)

Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour is just now finally speaking about the days old rioting and protests around our Country. Yesterday on Facebook, he stated, “Racism has no place in the City of Muncie. Not now, not ever.” There was a meeting yesterday afternoon with some concerned clergy and community leaders, to discuss race relations in the City.

The Indiana Governor spoke yesterday as well – and his tone was clearly stern, and almost angry, at those that caused the destruction of property, businesses, and caused danger and fear to citizens during the events that followed the peaceful protests in Indianapolis. He clearly supports “the noble cause,” as he put it several times, of peacefully protesting and seeking rightful change. He directed his comments at those that destroyed, vandalized, and threatened. He likened those involved to organized crime, and announced the National Guard and State Police remaining on the alert to assist in the protection of Hoosiers. More than 100 businesses were negatively impacted by riots that happened Friday and Saturday night in downtown Indianapolis, according to Downtown Indy Inc.

The Muncie-Delaware County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that Rev. Dr. Ronald Naylor will be recognized as the 2020 recipient of the Chamber’s Legacy Award. This year’s Legacy Gala is scheduled for Saturday, August 22, at Horizon Convention Center in Muncie.

The 2020 Indy Lights season has been canceled, according to a report from TSOLadder.com. Indy Lights is the highest rung on the ladder in The Road to Indy, the developmental series for the NTT IndyCar Series, and many current IndyCar drivers are Lights alums. The report stated that from all indications, the Indy Lights series would return in 2021.

August 3rd sounds like a long time from now, but this is worth saving the date! A Ribbon Cutting/Open House to celebrate the Grand Opening of Greg Hubler Automotive Group at 6400 W. Hometown Blvd., Muncie, will have several celebrities there! The UFC’s Bas Rutten and Randy Couture, along with PGA Golfer Fuzzy Zoeller (ZELL-er) at the late morning event.

At yesterday’s Delaware County Commissioners meeting, James King made an impassioned statement about the protests and more. He thanked the peaceful protesters in Muncie over the weekend, and also made it very clear that the now former officer in Minneapolis was completely wrong in his handling, and ultimate death of George Floyd. King also trains police in proper tactics of arrests, saying “you do not apply pressure to someone’s neck.” He also suggested the other officers on scene should have intervened, and thinks they should be punished as well.

The Madison County 4-H Association Board of Directors voted to attempt live judging for livestock exhibits this summer. The announcement was shared on the Madison County Purdue Extension’s Facebook page. The Purdue Extension has banned all face-to-face events through June 30, but announced on May 15 that local 4-H boards could decide to hold live events in July if they complied with new safety standards designed in response to the pandemic. Longtime sponsor of the 4-H Fair, the Alexandria Kiwanis, voted unanimously to not hold a fair this summer. This will be the first summer without a fair since it was canceled in 1949 due to a polio epidemic in Indiana.

Many area families have reasons to smile – Arts Place will reopen its doors in mid-June; Arts in the Parks program will begin July 6. The regional arts organization will reopen its three centers — in Portland, Hartford City and St. Marys, Ohio — on June 15. By that point, they will have been closed for nearly three months.

Former Ball State baseball standout pitcher Bryan Bullington was one of six individuals announced today as the newest members of the Mid-American Conference’s Hall of Fame.

Second Harvest Food Bank announces the following Tailgate Food Distribution events. Today in Grant County starting at 10:00 AM at Five Points Mall. Also today in Henry County at First Baptist Church. Wednesday in Jay County and Wabash County. Thursday in Blackford County, and in Delaware County – this time at Muncie Mall. Friday in Madison County, as well as Randolph County.

