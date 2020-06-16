Tuesday, June 16, 2020 Woof Boom Morning Briefs

Is there mistrust between the Delaware County Health Department, and the State? In their weekly release June 11th reporting no new deaths again, and only 5 new COVID cases during that entire week, the release stated, “due to (this) additional level if information filtration occurring, DCHD will continue” their own weekly press releases to “ensure the data being reported is accurate.”

This past Saturday, on Woof Boom Radio’s weekly show with host James Burgess, President of the Madison County NAACP, his guest Bonnie Bebe had thoughts about recent violence…… Replay the entire show now

Understanding and Responding to Implicit Bias and Micro-aggressions, this Thursday, June 18th at 10:00 am. The Schaffer Leadership Academy will facilitate a Zoom gathering with Melinda Messineo, PhD, professor of Sociology at Ball State University. Her research explores representations of race, class, and gender in the media and the impact that all media forms have on our understanding of people different from ourselves. We’ve placed the registration link on our Local News Page

Colts news: as Kim Morris told you first yesterday, Nov. 22, Robert Mathis will be added to the Ring of Honor at Lucas Oil Stadium!

Del Comm Superintendent Reece Mann reports via Twitter, nearly 500 Chromebooks have arrived so they can place a device in the hands of elementary students when they come back to school.

With Father’s Day this Sunday, Americans are looking to find the right gift for Dad. But if you’re tempted to get him another tie to add to his growing collection, reconsider. According to TopCashback.com, one in four (25 percent) of American dads really want tools on their special day. And while every dad is special, this year’s Father’s Day celebration is looking to be the most unique yet, with 18 percent of Americans virtually meeting via Zoom or FaceTime to celebrate.

Nominations are now being accepted by Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch for the highest agricultural honor presented by the state, the AgriVision Award. Now in its 14th year, the Award will recognize Hoosiers dedicated to advancing agriculture throughout the state for their work pioneering new agriculture technologies, leading one of our states many great organizations or addressing global issues. Nomination forms can be found on our Local News page now – look for today’s Woof Boom Morning Briefs. (isda.in.gov)

A new study funded by the World Health Organization strongly suggests that wearing masks is an effective way to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The study also affirmed that the use of face masks, combining with physical distancing and even eye protection, significantly lowered the rate and risk of COVID-19 infection The study did not address hand washing.

The saga continues. According to the last word we were given, the court case between the City of Muncie and the Sanitary District has its latest date in Randolph County court this Thursday. At issue: Mayor Dan Ridenour wants to seat his Engineer on the District Board. President Bill Smith says, no.

Driverless trucks are coming to Indiana. The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is receiving a U.S. Department of Transportation grant focused on automated driving technology. The project will deploy smart logistics solutions along a stretch of I-70 between Indianapolis and Columbus, Ohio.

We’ve said this before, and we’ll say it again – fewer COVID briefings are a good sign! The Governor started with daily, then cut back to three, then two per week – and starting this week only ONE briefing weekly. Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. this week and next – and then quite possibly stopping until further notice.

Within three months of the World Health Organization declaring the coronavirus a global pandemic, critical care physicians across the country received a crash course on a disease that didn’t exist in the U.S. before this year. Now, some say they are more prepared in the event of a second wave of the illness. Doctors have a better sense of which medicines and interventions to use or avoid, how the virus affects the body, and how to face their own COVID-19 fears.

A pontoon boat manufacturer is growing in Elkhart County. The Indiana Economic Development Corp. says Barletta Boat Co. plans to invest $7 million to build a state-of-the-art production facility on its Bristol campus and create up to 250 jobs over the next few years. The company plans to begin hiring for production jobs over the next several months. Barletta says it expects to break ground on the project next month and have the facility fully operational by January.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that existing federal law forbids job discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, a major victory for advocates of gay rights — and a surprising one from an increasingly conservative court. Woof Boom Radio’s James Burgess talked about the implications of this ruling on last Saturday’s Takin’ it to the Street Beat – replay the show now – look for the link on today’s Morning Briefs.

An Indiana church is building a park and garden as part of a plan to open a community center that will provide opportunities for residents and encourage community involvement. Youth and adult members of Anderson First Church of the Nazarene have been working on creating the tire park this past week, The Herald Bulletin reported. The park is scheduled for completion at the end of the week, but the community garden isn’t expected to open for a few more weeks.

Loretta Parsons, Executive Director reports the SOUP KTICHEN OF MUNCIE yesterday started passing out sack lunches to go, from 930am to 11am, outside at the soup kitchen, 920 E. Charles St. Social distancing will be maintained. Please wear masks, building is closed.