Muncie Animal Care and Services has received a spay/neuter grant from the Bissell Pet Foundation in the amount of $10,005. Out of Bissell Pet Foundation’s partner network of nearly 5,000 shelters and rescues, the Muncie Animal Shelter was chosen as a recipient of this grant. Bissell Pet Foundation’s mission is to find every pet a home; the foundation focuses their efforts on adoption, spay/neuter, microchipping, and emergency support.