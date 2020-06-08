Monday, June 8, 2020 Woof Boom Briefs

Indiana schools are on track to reopen for the fall semester — if they want:

Woof Boom Radio news spoke to Jim Williams, President of the MCS school board, and we’ll have his thoughts on tomorrow morning’s news.

Wrong by almost 10 million – some economic forecasters were wrong by that much, when last week’s unemployment numbers came out, showing positive moves – and that promoted Indiana Workforce Development director Fred Payne to say this during Friday’s briefing

This week, the Governor plans for Wednesday and Friday briefings at 2:30 p.m.

Our MuncieJournal.com is reporting on the City of Muncie addressing the issue of blight, but wants to first educate residents before issuing citations to residential and commercial property owners within the city limits. The Muncie Building Commissioner’s Code Enforcement division is currently working on a Muncie Clean-Up initiative. If you have questions call the Building Commissioners Office. (765) 747-4862. Read the entire story here.

A 47.3 million dollar project is moving forward at Fort Wayne International Airport. The West Terminal Expansion and Renovation Project, which began in the planning stages in 2017 will begin construction in the spring of 2021 and should see completion by 2023.

Almost seven out of ten people who have had coronavirus in Indiana have recovered, says State health commissioner Dr. Kris Box

She says you can expect to hear about more people with the virus as more businesses open up.

The annual Morry Mannies Woof Boom Radio high school athlete scholarships will be determined this week. 8 schools have responded for Delaware, and 6 for Madison county. One male and one female athlete from each county will be honored.

Over the weekend, a plane crash adding to a family’s tragedy in Henry county

In an interview with ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt, Dale Earnhardt Jr. was moved by an emotional conversation he had this week on his podcast with the lone black driver on the NASCAR Cup Series Bubba Wallace. Earnhardt said, “He’s saying a lot of powerful things. He’s also had a lot of conversations with drivers that I think it really helped Bubba and the drivers understand what Bubba deals with and what his life is like and how it’s different from theirs.”

Being an officer of the law is more dangerous than ever – even during peaceful protests. On May 30th during the protest events in downtown Fort Wayne, an Indiana State Trooper was injured by an explosive device against officers. The explosion caused serious bodily injury to the Trooper, who has since been able to return to duty. Early last week, the suspect was positively identified as Juan Pablo Gonzalez, 43, of Elkhart, IN. This past weekend, the suspect returned to Ft. Wayne for more protests – he was quickly detained without incident, was booked into custody and remains held pending an initial hearing on several felony and misdemeanor charges. This is an active criminal investigation.

Friday, the document named IN-CLASS (full document here: june-5-class-document , guidance for re-entry for Indiana schools was released. Governor Holcomb told us this

Administrators and educators will be creating, and implementing new procedures over the next several weeks in order to safely get kids and staff back into buildings for the next school year.

Delta Air Lines announced the suspension of service to 11 US cities and Canada. The Department of Transportation approved the cuts, scheduled to take effect on July 8, which do not affect any airports in Indiana or Ohio.

An Indiana man is accused of murder after a woman’s body was found in a Kentucky lake

Protestors should get tested – no matter if they were in Indy, Ft. Wayne, Muncie, or traveled out of state, says Indiana Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box

On Friday, the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus (IBLC) outlined four steps of immediate action for Governor Holcomb and local government leaders to implement to reform the state’s criminal justice system. Senate Democratic Leader Tim Lanane (D-Anderson) expressed his backing and pledged support to see these measures implemented. Gov. Holcomb stated Friday that he had met briefly with the IBLC and was open to continue communication to make positive change.

The United Soccer League is looking to get back on the field, which could mean the return of the Indy Eleven soccer team. The USL Board of Governors voted to return to play with a target date of July 11.

