BREAKING: U.S. unemployment rate drops to 13.3 percent

NBC reports (as well as all other media outlets): U.S. unemployment rate drops to 13.3 percent as economy gains surprise 2.5 million jobs despite coronavirus crisis

The U.S. economy gained 2.5 million jobs in May and the unemployment rate dropped to 13.3 percent. That’s down from 14.7 percent in April, according to the monthly employment report released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The surprising data comes amid the phased reopening of businesses across the country after months of economic pain from the coronavirus pandemic.