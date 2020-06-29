Monday, June 29, 2020 Woof Boom Morning Briefs

Early Sunday morning, a person was struck and killed on Interstate 69 near the Marion-Hamilton county line at 96th Street early Sunday morning, according to WTHR. State Police were diverting all southbound traffic off the highway at 96th Street until about 7 a.m.

Over the weekend, a man in Delaware County shot at police on Friday, now he’s in the hospital after being shot. Madyson McGill reports.

Starting Wednesday, July 1, it will be illegal to operate or hold an electronic device while you are driving a vehicle. Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman told Woof Boom Radio News in a press release last week, this includes texting, making a phone call, searching for directions, checking your fantasy football lineup and anything else you can do with a phone. Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter has repeatedly said that law enforcement will not be looking to write hundreds of tickets for this new infraction.

We told you last week about a recall, but now a growing outbreak of infections “potentially linked” to certain store brands of garden salad mixes, more have been recalled. Avoid select salads sold at Walmart, Aldi and other stores.

People are still talking about the Friday announcement – Fans will be allowed to attend the Indy 500 in August, but not everybody will be able to go

Purdue University is one step closer to offering an affordable at-home coronavirus test. Researchers there have re-purposed a respiratory disease test for cows and now believe it’s ready for people to use. Purdue says they will submit the test for FDA approval this summer, with the hope that it will be available in just a few months.

There is much National news reporting on COVID19 illnesses on the increase – but is that because the US is getting sicker, or because of increased testing making the statistics look more daunting? We know this for certain: death rates are down, way down – and the trend in the US has been down since the Country’s lock down began in March – and have even gone down since the Country started to reopen. We also know that Indiana is in far better shape than many other states. Local officials continue to ask you to be aware of hand washing, social distancing, and wearing face coverings as much as possible.

Good news for those with continued cash flow problems. Gov. Eric Holcomb is extending the moratorium on evictions he imposed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic from the end of June through July.

It was bound to happen – some people are taking advantage of the “work at home” or “work remotely” method. CBS4 in Indy reported that at least five companies have hired private investigator Bud McCorkle to monitor their employees, and he has stayed busy throughout the pandemic. In one case, he trailed a couple of men. In one instance, he stopped for breakfast at a pub and ended up finding his target drinking alcohol – at 8:30 in the morning.

The National FFA convention will be virtual. Chris Davis reports that means Indiana’s economy takes another sting for lack of convention business

Uncounted votes. Just shy of 100 failed to arrive via mail in time. Delaware County Clerk Rick Spangler told WTHR last week, his office spent more than 5-times its budget on mailing costs for the primary. “Until we can figure out better processes, our best bet, and I highly recommend to the public…let’s go to the polls to vote in polling places.” Voters themselves may have mailed too late but 13 Investigates has learned pre-addressed ballots were also sent to the wrong counties by the United States Postal Service. Spangler simply worries about the integrity of the election process.

If you, or someone you know, live in northern Indiana, Indiana Michigan Power is warning you of a scam going around. Rob Connett reports.

Is it about politics, or money? The Rolling Stones are taking “further steps” to prevent President Donald Trump from using their music at his rallies after the president’s campaign ignored the previous cease-and-desist letters. Music licensing company BMI told Rolling Stone Magazine, “The Trump campaign has a Political Entities License which authorizes the public performance of more than 15 million musical works in BMI’s repertoire wherever campaign events occur.”

Former New Castle High School football player Chris Heyward signed a multi-year agreement last week with Major League Wrestling. The Courier Times writes that Trojan fans will remember Heyward playing both the offensive and defensive line.