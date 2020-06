The Community Foundation of Muncie and Delaware County, Inc., through the Town of Yorktown Endowment Fund, is awarding $3,400 in grants to two organizations serving the Yorktown community. Yorktown Fire Department has been awarded $1,700 to defray the cost of designing, developing, and publishing fire safety education booklets to give to children in the Yorktown community. The Town of Yorktown has been awarded $1,700 to purchase furniture for areas around the civic green.