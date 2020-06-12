Friday, June 12, 2020 Woof Boom Briefs

Today, the event is called Erase the Hate. The Muncie Police Department is hosting a community clean-up day starting at 9.30 a.m. at the Kitselman Trailhead located at Bunch Blvd and East Jackson Street. MPD was recently made aware of defamatory words spray painted on the Cardinal Greenway wall. Because the area that needs to be covered is 140 yards long, they are asking for your assistance in helping us to paint over the areas damaged.

More now from our conversation earlier this week with Lee Ann Kwiatkowski, Director of Instruction of Muncie Community Schools, about improving diversity and education. Hear the entire interview this weekend on This Week in Delaware County on several of our Woof Boom radio stations.

The Gaithers announce an expansion of the GaitherTV platform. Long known as a place where viewers can come to enjoy family-friendly Christian music and entertainment, GaitherTV is growing to provide fans subscription-based, on-demand programming that can be accessed from anywhere at any time. GaitherTV programming is available 24-7 on Roku, Amazon FireTV, AppleTV, Android TV, iOS or GooglePlay for mobile devices.

Repeating our note from earlier – for the first time in 40 years, Festival on the Green, formerly Symphony on the Green, has been canceled for this Saturday. Mark your calendars now for Festival on the Green, June 12, 2021.

Two infants have been surrendered in Indiana — one inside a Safe Haven Baby Box — in the past 30 days. Since 2016, Safe Haven Baby Boxes has assisted 76 women with surrendering their newborns and 8 infants have been placed in baby boxes. There are currently 20 Safe Haven Baby Boxes in the state of Indiana, and Ch. 13 reported this week that Kokomo is getting one very soon.

Changes for the Albany IN Farmers Market. The summer market has moved back to the regular location in the Big Park (208 E. State Street) in Albany. Parking is available on Mississinewa Ave. They are no longer having drive thru service, but pre-orders and delivery to your car is available if requested. They support local growers, makers and artisans by providing them a location to sell their items. They DO NOT allow vendors to sell produce they have purchased from auctions. Sunday’s through October, please join them.

Two pharmaceutical companies have announced they’re moving forward with human trials of a potential vaccine for COVID-19. ABC Radio news reported yesterday that one trial will see if the company’s antibody cocktail can help prevent COVID-19, while the other will see if it can help treat people who have already been infected.

The Herald Bulletin reported yesterday on what appears to be dissention on the ACS Board. Anderson Community Schools officials on Tuesday issued a statement of commitment to human rights, civil liberties, environmental stewardship and peace. The statement was read during a meeting of the ACS board of trustees, but was one Board member objected to a part of the statement, saying the Declaration of Independence declared all men were created equal. Most other board members, and the president of the Anderson Federation of Teachers and a social studies teacher at Anderson High School, supported the statement. ACS Superintendent Joe Cronk, a trained reserve deputy, started the virtual meeting by assuring those in attendance, that the kind of maneuver used on George Floyd was not one taught in official law enforcement training in Indiana.

Last month, Ball Brothers Foundation’s Board of Directors approved $1.7 million in its first round of grants for the year. To see the entire list of fund-winners, go to MuncieJournal.com. Preliminary applications for the foundation’s next round of grants are due July 15.

As we first reported several weeks ago on Woof Boom Radio, Muncie could be going to the birds. Changes to the city code would not allow for the raising of goats, pigs or cattle or even allow for roosters, geese, turkeys or ducks to be kept on a residential property. The only exemption will be for up to six female chickens. Muncie City Council’s land and traffic committee, will hold two public meetings will be at 7 p.m. June 23 and 25 in the city hall auditorium.

Ball State University is creating an official varsity esports team, joining more than 300 colleges and universities to compete nationally in a fast-growing digital sport. An Esports Collegiate Champion will be crowned in each game title, with the champion earning an automatic bid to the national postseason tournament.

As you head out and enjoy the weather, and our parks, please respect them! Muncie Parks Superintendent Carl Malone noted earlier this week that Heekin Park had some visitors late night on Sunday. They left a mess of garbage and empty water bottles at the basketball court shelters. Please, clean up after yourself, and ask your kids to do the same!