Wednesday, May 27, 2020 Woof Boom Morning Briefs

For at least the third time in just a couple of weeks, another positive business announcement. More jobs. More capital investment. And according to Delaware County Economic Development, it is one that comes at no risk to local taxpayers. Balance Holdings Inc. (BHI) is acquiring 33 acres at I-69 and State Road 67 for development beginning this Fall, of a new 100,000-square-foot headquarters and demonstration greenhouse. BHI plans to hire more than 120 employees within the next 18 months. The facility will specifically be for the continued development, design, and assembly of its patented system with technology that grows nutrient-dense fruits, vegetables, and herbs as prescription-grade foods. Read more in our always-free MuncieJournal.com

Alexandria is pressing on with their Fireworks plan! Sunday, July 5th, the Freedom Parade starts at 6 p.m., with the fireworks at dusk. On their Facebook Pages, they wrote “Please understand that at this point we are operating under the current guidelines, and if those change, we will have to make changes as well.”

The new leaders of Delaware County were announced yesterday, to fill the vacancies made when Jason Rogers departs – John Coutinho will lead the EMA, and Mike Ashley will lead the EMS.

Posted on Facebook yesterday at 2 p.m., by Steve Shondell: “Received great news that Dr. Don will be released from the hospital this afternoon.” Steve was writing about his Dad, who was rushed to the hospital recently, but has improved.

Another great sign: Murray’s Jewelers in downtown Muncie reopened yesterday! If your business has been shuttered since the slowdown, we’d like to know – email steve.lindell@woofboom.com.

As we first told you Monday, local race coordinator Gary Thomas said “the race is on, until they say it’s not.” That, regarding the July 11 Iron Man Muncie 70 dot 3, at Prairie Creek Muncie.

This week’s Second Harvest Food Bank Tailgate Food Distribution events begin today, at Jay County Fairgrounds from 10am – 12pm. Tomorrow in Henry County, Thursday in Wabash AND in Muncie at Delta High School. Friday, at Pendleton High School AND at Mounds Mall.

The Delaware county satellite election office in the government complex will allow for early in-person ballots to be cast until noon June 1. Officials have said that a very limited numbers of voters will be allowed in the lobby of the office to vote, with overflow being asked to wait outside the county building until machines free up. While the elections office can’t mandate that members of the public wear masks in order to vote, officials are strongly asking that the public use face coverings for safety.

The Madison County YMCA is gearing up to host a summer camp. Safety measures include temperatures checks when children arrive, staff members wearing masks, extra cleaning, staff training and no outside visitors. The camp runs from June 1 through Aug. 5 and will be available in Anderson, Elwood and Pendleton.

As we first told you yesterday, Muncie Animal Care & Services reopened “for serious adopters” yesterday. Hours are weekdays 10am-Noon and 1pm-5:30pm, and not yet allowing volunteers or recreational visitors. Appointments are still recommended and can be made by calling 765-747-4851.

Open Door Health Services is sponsoring a kids’ art contest to keep the creativity flowing while families continue to spend time at home. Entries are accepted for “We ART Together” through May 31. Parents, submit a photo of your child’s artwork at opendoorhs.org/art. Kids ages 12 and younger have the chance to win gift cards.

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) announced today branches will extend hours of operation for the primary election. Branches will be open on Monday, June 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Tuesday, June 2, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to issue ID cards and driver’s licenses. Appointments are not required for these two days of operation, but service is limited.

Early voting is underway, and the Indiana Primary election day is one week from today. Five candidates are seeking the Democratic party’s nomination anticipating the possibility of putting a Democrat in the 5th Congressional District seat for the first time since the 1990s. Republican Dan Burton represented the district until 2013, when he was succeeded by Republican Susan Brooks, who is not seeking re-election.

With college campuses having been shut down, students question if tuition is worth the price. NBC reports many students are looking for more affordable alternatives. We’ll ask BSU President Mearns about his thoughts on this, when we have out weekly interview Thursday just after 11 a.m.