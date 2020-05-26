INTERIM DIRECTORS NAMED in Delaware County

The new leaders of Delaware County were announced just moments ago, to fill the vacancies made when Jason Rogers departs – John Coutinho will be the Interim Director of the EMA, and Mike Ashley will be the Interim Director of the EMS. Rogers had been the Director of both agencies. Shannon Henry of the Delaware County Commissioners noted Rogers’ service and guidance through the three years of wrangling with the City of Muncie / then Mayor Dennis Tyler regarding the ambulance service / EMS, as well as the recent COVID19 situation, and many other emergency situations.