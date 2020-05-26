Tuesday, May 26, 2020 Woof Boom Morning Briefs

Proxy voting. The US House of Representatives voted last week on allowing Reps to stay home, and instead send their vote to the Floor. 6th District Representative Greg Pence opposed that legislation. Hear the entire interview from yesterday, on our Local News page now.

The mayor of Westfield wants to know when he can reopen Grand Park, the city massive sports complex that draws many people to Westfield every year. As the Hamilton County city looks to get back to normal, Andy Cook says questions remain about how and when specific complexes such as these can reopen.

The NTT IndyCar Series will open its season on broadcast television in prime time. IndyCar announced yesterday that the season-opener Saturday night June 6th at Texas Motor Speedway will be shown on NBC with the green flag flying at 8 p.m. Eastern. The race was originally slated to be shown on NBCSN, but with the absence of live sports and programming, the move was made to NBC. It will be the first time since 2013 that an IndyCar race is shown on broadcast TV in prime time.

A reminder, today is opening day for the YMCA Northwest Muncie, and Yorktown facilities. They could have opened last week, but paused just a little more, to prepare the facilities and staff for a safe return to working out.

The Muncie Community Schools and BSU report to the community called The Innovation Plan. President Geoffrey Mearns says they will meet the June 30th deadline to present it to the public.

It has been a few days since we heard from Governor Holcomb – his now three times a week briefings were paused for Memorial Day yesterday – he’ll resume tomorrow at 2:30 p.m., and we’ll provide coverage of any updates that you need to know.

Infrastructure in our Country is a topic that has been covered by our President, and even both political parties, but 6th District Congressman Greg Pence told us yesterday, that he has been on board with that subject for a long time…. Hear the entire interview on our Local News page now.

As we told you first on Friday afternoon, Indiana’s pause on evictions, foreclosures, and utility shutoffs has been extended again, with an end date now set for July 1. That means the state is now officially on the clock to have an emergency rental assistance program up and running so that no Hoosier becomes evicted or homeless due to the current financial struggles for many.

Mother Nature’s plans could affect yours this week. John Herrick reports.

This Thursday at 1 p.m., WS Property Group, Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour, and the Muncie-Delaware County Economic Development Alliance will have a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the construction of the new White River Lofts in the White River Canal District, at the Liberty Pass Canal at the corner of Liberty and Gilbert Streets.

With travelers staying close to home and airports turned into virtual ghost towns, rental car companies have taken a huge hit during the coronavirus pandemic. On Friday Hertz, which also operates the Dollar and Thrifty agencies, declared bankruptcy. Industry experts expect the company to sell off a large portion of its fleet.

Beginning in June, The Commercial Review in Portland will no longer publish a Monday edition, publisher Jack Ronald announced Friday, in an effort to reduce production, postage, and delivery expenses. The original target date for dropping the Monday edition was April 1, but that was postponed because of the coronavirus situation.

Ball State University has new leadership for its foundation, and the school did not look for long or very far. BSU President Geoffrey Mearns has announced Jean Crosby the next president of the Ball State University Foundation and vice president of university advancement, effective immediately.