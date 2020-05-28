Thursday, May 28, 2020 Woof Boom Morning Briefs

Delaware and Madison county cancelled theirs, but Jay county said no way! Four days, free gate admission, Farmer’s Building concerts, a demolition derby and, of course, food. Those are the basic details of what the Jay County Fair will look like this year, according to the Commercial Review. Originally scheduled for nine days, it will instead be slimmed down to Wednesday, July 15, through Saturday, July 18. Many of those details remain up in the air as board members work with performers and entertainment providers to schedule shows and modify contracts on short notice.

A Canada-based company that makes radiopharmaceuticals for cancer treatments is putting its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Indianapolis.

Georgia-based battery maker Exide Technologies has notified the state it may be laying off a number of workers or close its recycling facility in Muncie, affecting as many as 180 employees.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said Indianapolis is ready to move toward Stage 3 of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s “5 Stages to get Indiana Back On Track.” Movie theaters, live performance venues and tourism and cultural events and venues will remain closed. This includes bowling alleys, arcades and bars, and again, this is for Marion county only.

The Healthy Lifestyle Center in Muncie is open to all. Dr. Lynn Witty is a retried pulmonary critical care physician… she explained there are two locations – one on campus at Ball State, and another on Tillotson at Meridian Health Services. HLCMuncie.com

Nearly one-third (30%) of people said they used their stimulus checks to pay bills, according to a survey released this week. Those bills — including for cellphones, utilities, cable TV and rent — are the No. 1 priority, even more than purchasing essentials and “relief spending” on apparel, televisions, video games, sporting goods and toys. The study, distributed this month by the National Bureau of Economic Research, provides another look at those making lower incomes.

Westfield is the latest city in the Hoosier state to cancel its annual Fourth of July celebration event. The “Westfield Rocks the 4th” event was canceled due to public health and financial concerns

Eli Lilly’s CEO says the partnership between the health industry and federal government is crucial in beating the pandemic.

Indiana Senator Todd Young is back in Indiana talking with business owners about his bill that he says would be an improvement on the Paycheck Protection Program. Kurt Darling reports…

State Representative Sue Errington (D-Muncie) calls for a salary history ban in Indiana. When employers request an applicant’s salary history as part of the hiring process, it forces some applicants to carry past pay discrimination or lower earnings from job to job.

Purdue’s West Lafayette campus will come back to life this August, as it prepares to welcome a record freshman class and implement many restrictions and changes to daily activities, including mandatory masks for anyone going into a building on campus or going into an outdoor crowded space. The fall academic semester will consist of traditional classroom instruction from Aug. 24 to Nov. 24, with the rest of the semester completed remotely after Thanksgiving. These guidelines approved by the Purdue trustees Tuesday, will apply to anyone who steps foot on campus – including visitors, students or those working.

After closing dine-in services for more than a month, Queer Chocolatier co-owner Morgan Roddy shared concerns online May 4 about the business’ financial situation. In response, community members raised more than $10,000 in donations for the store according to BallStateDailyNews.com.